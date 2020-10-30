South Sudan — Event Tracking: Summary (January - June 2020)

DTM conducts ad hoc Event Tracking assessments in order to map instances of new displacement or return in short dedicated reports. IOM teams access IDP/returnee locations and consult local key informants including community representatives, local authorities or humanitarian partners and triangulate findings to provide partners with the most accurate ass possible, actionable and current data. Complete dataset with location level information is available here.

In the first half of 2020, DTM reported 75 instances of spontaneous population movements comprised of 145,628 IDPs and 21,771 returnees across the seven states and Abyei Region. Localized conflict (also referred to as communal clashes) accounted for the vast majority of displacements (83%) which includes communal tensions including cattle raiding without a known or direct involvement of national actors. A further 11 per cent fled floods and seven per cent fled armed conflict with direct involvement of national actors.

Some 40 per cent of all IDPs were mapped in Warrap State due to communal clashes in Tonj East, North and South during the reporting period. For individual report, please consult displacement.iom.int/south-sudan and use the search box located in the report tab.