South Sudan - Event Tracking Report: Pariang, Unity State, 8 October 2020

IOM’s Displacement Tracking Matrix conducted Emergency Event Tracking on 16 September 2020 through interviews with key informants in order to gather information on locations of displacement, key needs and demographic profiles of displaced households affected by natural disaster (flooding). Displaced communities were located in Chede, Luchuk, Akotweng, Migak and Manjaba, which are boma located in Pariang County. Interviews with key informants have confirmed the arrival of 5,546 individuals (788 households) now displaced across these locations between 7 and 15 September 2020. IDPs have found refuge among host communities in Kumagon village in Nyiel Payam. According to statements shared by affected communities, households have the intention to return to their habitual residence within three months should the situation normalize. Most urgent needs identified during the interviews are food, shelter, NFIs, sanitation and protection.