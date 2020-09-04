South Sudan — Event Tracking: Renk County, Upper Nile State (August 2020)

Renk County of Upper Nile State recorded heavy and persistent rainfall throughout late July and early August 2020. In addition to the rain, the collapse of the Butt Dam (Blue Nile) releasing 5 million cubic meters of water upriver in neighbouring Sudan resulted to flooding in Renk County. Heavy downpour and flood waters cut off the main road linking Renk to the state capital, Malakal and the oil production areas in Palouch. DTM and humanitarian partners received reports of large numbers of households that were displaced due to flooding in the county in need of humanitarian assistance prompting DTM to conduct an Emergency Event Tracking assessment. The team found that an estimated 2,607 households comprised of 13,556 individuals have been displaced in Renk 3 Primary School, Monydeng Primary School and the Eye Clinic Centre as indicated in the below map. Urgent needs identified include water, sanitation, protection, food, shelter and non-food items.