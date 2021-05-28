South Sudan: Event Tracking and Rapid Needs Assessment in Pibor Town (As of 24 May 2021)

Assessment Recommendations:

Humanitarian actors should immediately respond to the emergency humanitarian needs of over seven thousand internally displaced persons living in collective centres and spontaneous sites within Pibor town. While many people from areas not directly affected by violence have already returned, IDPs from the Nanaam area and Gumruk payam lost their homes and most of their belongings. They are likely to remain in Pibor until the situation stabilizes and assistance is provided for them to return.

Humanitarian actors should assess needs and scale up the response in Gumruk Centre, which suffered its second attack in twelve months, and to other affected communities within the Greater Pibor Administrative Area (GPAA), such as those living in the border area of Kongor boma (Lekuangole payam) along the Nanaam river. Previous assessments have shown that hard-to-reach areas in GPAA face the highest levels of need across sectors and may soon become inaccessible with the onset of the rainy season and likely flooding.