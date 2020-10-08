South Sudan — Event Tracking: Akobo Flooding (September 2020)

DTM mapped four locations (neighbourhoods) of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) displaced by floods in Akobo County of Jonglei State on 15 September 2020 in coordination with other humanitarian partners and authorities. Persistent rainfall since early September 2020 coupled with the flooding of Akobo Lau and Ajwara rivers caused the displacement of 10,745 individuals (2,149 households) to four locations. The flood forced some to move to more elevated areas within the same village while others moved to neighbouring villages.

The flood has also hindered livelihood activities, service provision and destroyed shelters. The displaced population found accommodation with the surrounding host community. Urgent needs identified include, shelter, sanitation and NFIs.