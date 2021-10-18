South Sudan Emergency Livelihood Response Programme (ELRP) Operational Update, September 2021

2021 Main and second planting seasons

The 2021 main and second planting season campaigns have been completed successfully with 3.2 million people provided with emergency livelihood support between April and September 2021. A total of 531 199 households (3.2 million people), 63 percent of which are female headed, received livelihood kits composed of crop and vegetable seeds, fishing equipment and agriculture tools. To increase the uptake of best agriculture practices, 16 500 households were supported with capacity building activities including training and the establishment of demonstration plots. However, insufficient funding has resulted in 460 000 food insecure households remaining without livelihood support during the main and second planting seasons.

The main challenges faced during the main and second planting season campaign included:

• Insecurity and localized conflicts in Warrap (Tonj North and Tonj East),

Jonglei, Unity, and Western Equatoria States

• Insecurity across the main transportation routes in South Sudan, including the Juba-Nimule road, and ambushes and attacks on FAO and implementing partner (IPs) staff in Eastern Equatoria and Lakes State

• Due to limited funding, FAO has been able to reach only 531 199 households with emergency livelihood support out of a target of 1 million

• River transportation was complicated by increased number of check points along the Nile and Sobat rivers in Greater Upper Nile

• Some locations in Greater Upper Nile were inaccessible because of poor road conditions brought on by heavy rain

• Flooding after input distributions in Warrap, Unity, Northern Bahr el Ghazal States destroyed livelihood inputs and affected agriculture production

• Mandatory quarantine periods put in place to manage the COVID-19 pandemic delayed operations for IP staf