25 May 2018

South Sudan - Emergency Livelihood Response Programme 2018

Report
from Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations
Published on 25 May 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (3.16 MB)

In 2018, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) in South Sudan must respond to the highest levels of food insecurity ever recorded in the country. To address this challenge, FAO revised its multiyear Emergency Livelihood Response Programme (ELRP) to enable rapid food production among the most vulnerable communities, protect their livelihoods and reduce dependency on humanitarian aid while building their resilience.

This year, FAO aims to reach at least 800 000 food insecure households through emergency livelihood support and resilience-building activities. Priority will be given to the most vulnerable, including women-headed households, internally displaced persons, returnees and host communities, and programming will take into account the specific needs of women and youth, who will represent at least 60 percent of FAO’s beneficiaries in 2018.

