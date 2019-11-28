South Sudan: Emergency appeal n° MDRSS009

This Emergency Appeal seeks a total of 2.35 million Swiss francs by the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) to support the South Sudan Red Cross (SSRC) to deliver assistance and support the recovery of 96,000 people/ 16,000 households for 12 months, with a focus on the following areas: Shelter and essential household items (S/EHIs), Health, Water, sanitation and hygiene promotion (WASH) and Disaster risk reduction (DRR) complemented by National Society strengthening activities. The planned response reflects the current situation and information available at this time of the evolving operation and will be adjusted based on further developments and more detailed assessments.

At the request of the National Society, this Emergency Appeal comes out of a strong process of cooperation and coordination at a country level, from the assessment of the initial reports and extensive planning discussions between all Movement partners, leading to an agreed plan in support of the SSRC-led flood response operation. As the geographic range for this operation is widespread and the flooding has affected both conflict and non-conflict areas, the Movement has clearly defined and agreed upon operational modalities, roles and responsibilities to ensure an inclusive and coordinated response. The SSRC takes the full lead in the implementation of this operation with the support of its partners in line with the different mandates of the Movement components. The International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC) is leading Movement coordination on security management country-wide and will focus on conflict areas with logistics and technical support. The IFRC will support SSRC by providing coordinated technical expertise with partners in the Areas of Focus (AOF) of the response plan, and ensuring National Society development support, especially at branch level, throughout the operation