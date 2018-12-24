South Sudan: Ebola Virus Disease Preparedness (EPoA) update n° 01 - DREF Operation n°MDRSS007

Summary of major revisions made to emergency plan of action:

The Republic of South Sudan is on high alert and continues to register progress in enhancing capacities for EVD case detection, investigation, prevention and response in all priority pillars. A scale-up in preparedness measures, including an increase in volunteer trainings and equipment, are required as the outbreak in DRC continues to worsen and spread, with new clusters of cases emerging. As of 19 December, there have been 560 confirmed and probable cases in DRC.

This coupled with the continued movement of populations between the DRC and South Sudan border, lack of capacity of the health system to respond to EVD cases, as well as on-going instability increases the potential of an outbreak in South Sudan. The WHO risk level of the outbreak spreading to South Sudan has been increased from high to very high both at national and regional levels.

During the reporting period, three suspected Ebola death were reported -1 in Yei River State and 2 in Yambio county, Western Equatoria. The collected samples from the deceased were shipped to Uganda Virus Institute and results have tested Negative for Ebola.

The South Sudan Red Cross is exploiting the expertise and experiences of the Red Cross Red Crescent Movement in previous Ebola outbreaks in West Africa to currently engage in Social Mobilisation, Risk Communication and Community Engagement as well as Safe and Dignified Burial preparedness activities. The SSRC is the lead partner for Safe and Dignified Burials of EVD deceased and SSRC/IFRC currently co-lead the SDB Technical Working Group. In order to ensure there is adequate capacity to deliver SDB services, technical surge capacity has been deployed by IFRC to support the development of a clear SDB strategy and contingency plan that will guide interventions. For these essential interventions to be implemented, a timeframe extension and an additional DREF allocation to allow implementation.

The revised plan covers January and February 2019 for:

• Provision of more trainings of SSRC’s staff and volunteers on Safe and Dignified Burial (SDB), Risk Communications and Community Engagement (RCCE) as well as Psychosocial Support (PSS).

• Procurement and pre-positioning of additional Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and Starter kits as well as other protective gears for SDB teams.

• Improve Sanitation and hygiene services at the four operational field locations and in Juba.

In order to continue this operation, additional 105,918 CHF is required and an extension of the DREF period by one and half months with a new end date of 28 February 2019.