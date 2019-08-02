South Sudan: Ebola Virus Disease Preparedness (EPoA) Final Report - DREF Operation n°MDRSS007

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the disaster

Since the declaration of the Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) outbreak on 1st August 2018, in North Kivu Province in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), the disease continues to pose major public health threat at national and regional levels.

According to the South Sudan Ministry of Health (MoH) and the World Health Organization (WHO), as of 28 May 2019, a total of 1,945 EVD cases, including 1,851 confirmed and 94 probable cases, were reported. A total of 1,302 deaths were reported (an overall case fatality ration of 67%), including 1,208 deaths among confirmed cases in the DRC. In May 2018, the World Health organization (WHO) elevated the risk assessment of EVD spread in the region from “High” to “very high”. This implied that South Sudan and other three neighbouring countries (Uganda, Rwanda and Burundi) had to develop and test operational readiness for a potential EVD response. In order to enhance public health preparedness, the Ministry of Health of South Sudan developed a National Preparedness Plan of Action and activated the National Ebola Taskforce as well as constituted five Technical Working groups (Risk Communication; Surveillance - borders and points of entry screening; Laboratory: Infection Prevention and Control; Case Management and Safe and Dignified Burial) and bringing participants from International, National Non-Governmental organizations and Civil Societies.

In support, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), on 17 October 2018, launched a DREF operation for CHF 169,075, to establish an EVD response structure and mechanisms, allowing timely and effective implementation of risk mitigation, detection and response measures in the event of suspected EVD cases in the four areas (Nimule, Yei, Yambio and Maridi), with possibility to increase to six including, Juba and Wau Airports in South Sudan. On 24 December 2018, an Operation Update was published, extending the operation until 28 February 2019. With the timeframe extension, the operation received a supplementary allocation of CHF 105,918 which allowed for additional trainings of SSRC’s staff and volunteers on Safe and Dignified Burial (SDB), Risk Communications and Community Engagement (RCCE) as well as Psychosocial Support (PSS); procurement and pre-positioning of additional Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and EVD Starter kits as well as other protective gears for SDB teams; and supported the improvement of sanitation and hygiene services at the four operational field locations and in Juba.