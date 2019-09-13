South Sudan Ebola virus disease (EVD) preparedness full scale simulation exercise (14th August 2019)

Executive Summary

Following the declaration of the 10th EVD outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) in North Kivu and Ituri provinces in August 2018, South Sudan embarked on EVD preparedness guided by the WHO Consolidated EVD preparedness Checklist. The National EVD task force was activated chaired by the highest level of the Ministry of Health. State taskforces were established in the states (Gbudue, Jubek, Maridi, Tambura, Torit, Wau and Yei) that were deemed to be at high risk of EVD importation based on proximity to DRC, population movement overland or by air.

Over the last 12 months, significant progress has been made in the implementation of EVD contingencies. In March 2019, a Joint Monitoring Mission assessed the overall level of EVD preparedness at 61 per cent, up from 17 per cent in November 2018. To further test operational readiness, a one-day full scale simulation exercise was held on the 14th of August 2019. The exercise was conducted in a highly stressful environment, simulating response to multiple suspected and / or confirmed cases of EVD in Juba, Nimule and Yei. It tested operations of the national alert and case investigation system at national, state and community levels. Through mobilization and deployment of emergency personnel, equipment and other resources, the exercise enabled the simulation and evaluation of numerous emergency procedures and the coordination of actions of multiple entities, including activation of the Public Health Emergency Operations Centre (PHEOC), from the reception of alerts through the deployment of investigation teams until the discharge of cases from isolation / treatment centres. Other aspects of the response such as shipment of specimens for laboratory testing, laboratory testing, contact tracing, movement and management of a dead body, and vaccination strategies, were not simulated and only tested in a tabletop approach. The ability to detect and report a suspect case in the community or an unexplained community death were not tested.

Evaluation was conducted by experienced evaluators, experts in their respective fields, and addressed two aspects: (1) assessment of participants’ performance in exercising the operation(s) and/or function(s) tested, and (2) appraisal of the organisation and undertaking of the FSX.

Overall, the simulation showed improved coordination and better performance between teams, and improved capacities for EVD readiness. Generally, participants had good knowledge of their specific functions within an EVD response - however most actions and processes were not systematized, there was little reference to Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), plans and other guidance. Further, there were inadequate linkages and information sharing between the national and sub national levels. Rapid Response Teams and case management should be subjected to regular drills.

The recommendations made to address the gaps identified are summarized as: