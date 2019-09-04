04 Sep 2019

South Sudan: Ebola Preparedness Dashboard (July 2019)

Infographic
from World Health Organization, Government of the Republic of South Sudan
Published on 23 Aug 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.58 MB)

SITUATION UPDATE

At the end of July a total of 2,699 Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) cases had been reported in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, with 1,782 deaths (case fatality rate of 67 per cent). The risk of EVD spreading to South Sudan remained very high but there were no confirmed cases. Eleven alerts were reported and verified during the month, with results of laboratory testing using GeneXpert available within 48 hours.
Progress towards targets under the National EVD Preparedness Plan continued. The number of border points of entry providing screening reached 32, with over 304,000 primary screenings and over 300 secondary screenings conducted. Some 180 frontline workers from 8 organisations across the Yei area were vaccinated.

Preventive messages were broadcast through more than 2,300 radio spots, while over 400 key community influencers were engaged. The number of trained and equipped safe and dignified burial teams increased to 13. While additional funding contributions were under consideration, preparedness efforts remained underfunded with U$10.7 million still to be secured against planned requirements.

