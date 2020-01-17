South Sudan: Ebola Preparedness Dashboard (December 2019)

SITUATION UPDATE

As of 31 December 2019, a total of 3,380 EVD cases, including 3,262 confirmed and 118 probable cases had been reported in the Democratic Republic of Congo, of which 2,232 cases died (overall case fatality ratio 66%). Of the total confirmed and probable cases, 56% (1900) were female, 28% (953) were children aged less than 18 years, and 5% (168) were healthcare workers. New cases reported during December were from eight health zones in Ituri and North Kivu Provinces, the majority linked to known transmission chains.

In South Sudan, five new alerts were reported and verified during December, bringing the total since the onset of the outbreak in DRC in August 2018 to 113. All laboratory tests have proven negative, with no confirmed cases. Over the same period, the cumulative number of primary screenings of incoming travelers reached 4.5 million. During December, IOM confirmed that screening at three points of entry in Yei River State will be discontinued in January 2020 due to continuing security concerns; the Public Health Emergency Operations Center (PHEOC) and partners participated in a functional simulation exercise, led by WHO-Africa Region; with the Ministry of Health (MOH), IOM conducted Participatory Mobility Mapping (PMM) workshops in Juba and Yei; and a Strategic Planning workshop for EVD preparedness in 2020 was held, with participation of key stakeholders from National and State levels.