South Sudan: Ebola Preparedness Dashboard (August 2019)

SITUATION UPDATE

By 27 August, a cumulative total of 2,997 Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) cases had been reported in the Democratic Republic of Congo, of which 1,998 died (case fatality ratio of 67 per cent). In South Sudan, where the risk of importation continued to be very high, 8 alerts were reported and verified during August, bringing the total number of alerts to 77 since the onset of the outbreak in DRC. Laboratory test results have been negative for all alerts, with no confirmed cases. Over 416,000 primary and over 500 secondary screenings were conducted during August across 32 points of entry, increasing the cumulative totals to over 3.4 million and over 1,300 screenings respectively. While additional financial contributions for preparedness activities were under consideration by donors, at the end of August a further US$8.1 million was needed to meet planned requirements. Technical Working Groups initiated a review of operational preparedness plans in light of progress towards targets and actual funding levels.