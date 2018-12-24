24 Dec 2018

South Sudan : Ebola Preparedness and Response Dashboard (November 2018)

from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, Government of the Republic of South Sudan
Published on 15 Dec 2018
Situation update

Ebola virus disease (EVD) continued to increase with 422 cases and 242 deaths in the Democratic Republic of Congo, as of 27 November 2018. The risk of spreading in neighbouring countries, including South Sudan, remains very high. The Government of South Sudan and partners are engaged in EVD preparedness activities, including strengthening coordination through national task-force and state task- forces. Technical Working Groups (TWGs), such as Case Management, Infection Prevention Control (IPC) and Water Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH); Risk Communication; and Epidemiology and Surveillance are established. These TWGs are aligned to key strategic interventions to ensure efficient programming.

