30 May 2019

South Sudan: Dulamaya IDP site - Rokon County Site report - May 2019

Infographic
from ACTED, International Organization for Migration, UN High Commissioner for Refugees, CCCM Cluster
Published on 30 May 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (354.15 KB)

CONTEXT UPDATE

Following the fighting between SSPDF/IO and National Salvation Front (NAS) faction in Minga in early February 2019, IRNA report established that approximately 800 IDP households have been displaced due to armed conflict. The displacement left the IDPs with no belongings or access to services at the currently self-settled IDP site. New arrivals are expected to continue before the onset of the rainy season but the majority of the community has already arrived on-site. Although it is unclear how long the armed violence in Minga will last, the IDP population have expressed their intention to remain at the IDP site at least until the end of the upcoming rainy season. Local authorities and RRC have been closely monitoring the situation and advocating through humanitarian coordination mechanisms the need to address the most urgent service gaps of the IDP population. The same authorities have provided the land for the IDPs to remain, however, they are unable to provide them with food, shelter or NFIs.

Shortly after receiving communication from the Commissioner of Rokon County on the displacement affected population, OCHA flagged the need to conduct a multi-sector rapid needs assessment to the State ICWG on March 4, 2019. Assessment of the displacement affected population led by OCHA was conducted on March 13th 2019 and immediate needs such as shelter/NFI materials, need for food assistance, WASH and Health and nutritional services were highlighted. Following the IRNA, several humanitarian actors such as ICRC, PAH, ALA,
NCA and MaCDA conducted rapid needs assessments and continued advocating at cluster and Juba level for the provision of services to the Dulayama IDP population.

Through OCHA focal points and CCCM cluster co-leads, ACTED’s CCCM Mobile team deployed on-site to conduct a rapid scoping assessment and started a CCCM intervention on April 18th. Additionally, humanitarian partners, including ICRC, Nonviolent Peaceforce, Africa Life Aid (ALA), Norwegian Church Aid (NCA), and WFP, provided NFI and food support to the IDP and host community of Dulamaya.

Following ACTED CCCM scoping assessment, a CCCM mobile response was triggered. The 4-week mobile intervention focused on delivering capacity building for strengthening of community governance, establishment of referral pathway and Protection Focal Point, strengthening of information management, supporting community-led initiatives and monitoring of the IDP site.

