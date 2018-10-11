11 Oct 2018

South Sudan Displacement Crisis: Yambio Town Road Monitoring - Yambio County, Western Equatoria State, South Sudan (September 2018)

Infographic
from REACH Initiative
Published on 30 Sep 2018 View Original
CONTEXT AND METHODOLOGY

Yambio town is located in Yambio County, Western Equatoria State, near South Sudan’s border with the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). Yambio town was the centre of significant armed clashes and widespread displacement in 2016, and hosts a large population of internally displaced persons (IDPs) many of whom have started to return home as of early 2018.
This factsheet provides results from the REACH road monitoring exercise in Yambio town, Yambio County. REACH monitors four bus/car parks in Yambio town to record the arrivals and departures of people on a daily basis. Daily data is synthesised into a monthly factsheet to provide an overview of wider movement trends, including push/pull factors and intentions.
The following findings are based on primary data collected between 4 and 28 September 2018, during which 145 departing HHs (252 individuals) and 36 arriving HHs (70 individuals) were recorded, along with 3 HHs (6 individuals) that were transiting through Yambio town.1 Enumerators interviewed respondents who were arriving in and departing from any of Yambio town’s four (Tambura, Nzara, Maridi and DRC) bus/car parks.
Not all entry points to Yambio town were covered systematically, and some arrivals and departures reportedly took place outside of data collection hours (9:00 a.m - 5:00 p.m).
Moreover, departures are over-represented due to many arrivals getting off buses early due to the matatu system.2 As such, the data presented in this factsheet is not representative, rather indicative of movement trends for the assessed population.

