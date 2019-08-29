South Sudan Displacement Crisis: Yambio Town Road Monitoring - Yambio County, Western Equatoria State, South Sudan (July 2019)

CONTEXT AND METHODOLOGY

Yambio town is located in Yambio County, Western Equatoria State, near South Sudan’s border with the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). Yambio town was the centre of significant armed clashes and widespread displacement in 2016, and hosts a large population of internally displaced persons (IDPs) many of whom have started to return home as of early 2018.

This factsheet provides results from the REACH road monitoring exercise in Yambio town,

Yambio County. REACH monitors three bus/car parks in Yambio town to record the arrivals and departures of people on a daily basis. Daily data is synthesised into a monthly factsheet to provide an overview of wider movement trends, including push/pull factors and intentions.1 The following findings are based on primary data collected over 20 days between 1 and 31 July 2019, during which 355 departing HHs (600 individuals) and 66 arriving HHs (101 individuals) were recorded, along with 3 HHs (6 individuals) that were transiting through Yambio town through Yambio’s three bus/car parks.2 Not all entry points to Yambio town were covered systematically and the entry points along the border with DRC were not covered. Some arrivals and departures reportedly took place outside of data collection hours (9:00 a.m - 5:30 p.m). Moreover, departures are overrepresented due to many arrivals getting off buses early due to the matatu system.3 As such, the data presented in this factsheet is not representative, rather indicative of movement trends for the assessed population.