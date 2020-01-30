30 Jan 2020

South Sudan Displacement Crisis: Yambio Road Monitoring - Yambio County, Western Equatoria State, South Sudan (December 2019)

Infographic
from REACH Initiative
Published on 31 Dec 2019
preview
Download PDF (595.56 KB)

CONTEXT AND METHODOLOGY

Yambio town is located in Yambio County, Western Equatoria State, near South Sudan’s border with the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). Yambio town was the centre of significant armed clashes and widespread displacement in 2016, and hosts a large population of internally displaced persons (IDPs) many of whom have started to return home as of early 2018.

This factsheet provides results from the REACH road monitoring exercise in Yambio town,
Yambio County. REACH monitors three bus/car parks in Yambio town to record the arrivals and departures of people on a daily basis. Daily data is synthesised into a monthly factsheet to provide an overview of wider movement trends, including push/pull factors and intentions.

The following findings are based on primary data collected over 16 days between 3 and 31 December 2019, during which 315 departing HHs (537 individuals) and 61 arriving HHs (105 individuals) were recorded, along with 10 HHs (14 individuals) that were transiting through Yambio town through Yambio’s three bus/car parks.

Not all movements in and out of Yambio town were covered. Some arrivals and departures reportedly took place outside of data collection hours (9:00 a.m - 5:30 p.m) and were therefore not included. Moreover, departures are over-represented due to many arrivals getting off buses early due to the matatu system.3 As such, the data presented in this factsheet is not representative, rather indicative of movement trends for the assessed population.

