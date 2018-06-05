South Sudan Displacement Crisis: Renk Road Monitoring - Renk County, Upper Nile State, South Sudan (May 2018)

CONTEXT AND METHODOLOGY

Renk Town is located in Renk County, Upper Nile State, near South Sudan’s border with Sudan. Since independance in 2011, Renk has become a major destination and transit point for returnees from Sudan and, since the beginning of the current conflict in 2013, for internally displaced persons (IDPs) fleeing conflict in Upper Nile State.

This factsheet provides results from the REACH road monitoring exercise in Renk Town, Renk County. REACH monitors one entry point in Renk to record the arrivals and departures of South Sudanese returnee and IDP households (HHs) on a daily basis. Daily data is synthesized into a monthly factsheet to provide an overview of wider movement trends, including push/pull factors and intentions.

The following findings are based on primary data collected throughout May 2018, during which 67 departing HHs (269 individuals) and 29 arriving HHs (137 individuals) and 207 transiting HHs (1,057 individuals) were recorded.

Enumerators interviewed respondents who were arriving in and departing from Sukjima bus station. Respondents were selected based on pre-survey questions on motives of travel to ensure that only displaced people or returnees were interviewed.

Not all entry points to Renk Town were covered systematically, and most arrivals reportedly took place after data collection hours (9:00 a.m - 5:00 p.m). As such, the data presented in this factsheet is not representative, rather indicative of movement trends for the assessed population.