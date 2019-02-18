South Sudan Displacement Crisis: Renk Port and Road Monitoring Renk County, Upper Nile State, South Sudan (December 2018)

CONTEXT AND METHODOLOGY

Renk Town is located in Renk County, Upper Nile State, near South Sudan’s border with Sudan. Since independance in 2011, Renk has been a major destination and transit point for returnees from Sudan and, since the beginning of the current conflict in 2013, for internally displaced persons (IDPs) fleeing conflict in Upper Nile State.

REACH monitors three sites in Renk Town, two road points (Sukjima and Zero bus stations) and one port (Renk Port), to record arrivals to, departures from and transits through the town on a daily basis. Data is collected at household (HH) level on HH demographics and vulnerabilities, transportation routes, key push/pull factors and intentions. Data collected daily is then synthesized into a monthly factsheet to provide humanitarian actors with an overview of wider movement trends. Due to Sudan’s closure of the Joba border entrance into South Sudan in March 2018, returnees increasingly cross at informal border sites at night, after data collection hours (9:00 a.m - 5:00 p.m). Further, not all entry points to Renk Town were covered systematically. As such, the data presented in this factsheet is not representative, rather indicative of movement trends for the assessed population.

The following findings are based on primary data collected from 1-23 and 27-30 December 2018, in which time 21 departing HHs (87 individuals), 39 arriving HHs (173 individuals) and 285 transiting HHs (1,168 individuals) were recorded at the three locations. Average daily, permanent arrivals to South Sudan coming