South Sudan Displacement Crisis - Protection, Assessment of Hard-to-Reach Areas in South Sudan, February 2022

Overview

The continuation of conflict since December 2013 has created a complex humanitarian crisis in the country; restricting humanitarian access and hindering the flow of information required by aid partners to deliver humanitarian assistance to populations in need. To address information gaps faced by the humanitarian response in South Sudan,

REACH employs its Area of Knowledge (AoK) methodology to collect relevant information in hardto-reach areas to inform humanitarian planning and interventions outside formal settlement sites.

Using the AoK methodology, REACH remotely monitors needs and access to services in the Greater Upper Nile, Greater Equatoria and Greater Bahr el Ghazal regions. AoK data is collected monthly, through multi-sector interviews with the following typology of key informants (KIs):

KIs who are newly arrived internally displaced persons (IDPs) who have left a hard-to-reach settlement in the last month

KIs who have been in contact with someone living in a hard-to-reach settlement, or have been visiting one in the last month (traders, migrants, family members, etc.)

KIs who are remaining in hard-to-reach settlements, contacted through phone

Selected KIs are purposively sampled and have knowledge from within the last month about a specific settlement in South Sudan, with data collected at the settlement level. About half of settlements assessed have more than one KI reporting on the settlement.

In these cases, data is aggregated2 at the settlement level according to a weighting mechanism, which can be found in the Terms of Reference (ToRs).

All percentages presented in this factsheet, unless otherwise specified, represent the proportion of settlements assessed with that specific response.

The findings presented in this factsheet are indicative of the broad protection trends in assessed settlements in February 2022, and are not statistically generalisable.