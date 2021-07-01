South Sudan Displacement Crisis: Population Movement and Food Insecurity - Displacement, Returns, and Movement Barriers Impacting Food Security in South Sudan, April-June 2021

Overview

The 2021 lean season (typically May-August) in South Sudan is likely to see increased food insecurity, with 2,521,000 people projected to be in Emergency or Catastrophe Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) in April - July. Food insecurity can be exacerbated by the arrival of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and returnees without means of support, and by barriers that restrict mobility options that could otherwise be used as coping strategies. To better understand potential impacts of movement and mobility restrictions on communities' ability to access enough food in advance of the lean season onset, REACH drew from its April 2021 Area of Knowledge (AoK) monthly data collection and from focus group discussions (FGDs) on barriers to movement conducted between May 27 - June 15.

Using the AoK methodology, REACH remotely monitors needs and access to services across South Sudan. AoK data is collected monthly and through multi-sector interviews with the following typology of Key Informants (KIs):

KIs who are newly arrived IDPs who have left a hard-to-reach settlement in the last month

KIs who have been in contact with someone living in a hard-to-reach settlement, or have been visiting one in the last month

KIs who are remaining in hard-to-reach settlements, contacted through phone Selected KIs are purposively sampled and have knowledge from within the last month about a specific settlement in South Sudan, with data collected at the settlement level. Additional details on data aggregation can be found in the Terms of Reference (ToRs).

AoK Assessment Coverage

2,477 Key informants interviewed

1,976 Settlements assessed

74 Counties assessed

72 Counties with 5% or more coverage

From May 27-June 15, REACH conducted 38 FGDs, which included participatory mapping exercises, asking about movement barriers for a geographic area (typically a group of 3-5 counties). These FGDs covered 59 counties, with FGDs for each geographic area disaggregated by gender in most cases. REACH used purposive sampling to select FGD participants who typically resided in and had knowledge of the geographic areas of coverage. The quantitative and qualitative findings presented in this factsheet are indicative of broad trends in the areas and period of coverage. The qualitative findings are not necessarily comprehensive, and neither the AoK nor the FGD findings are statistically generalisable.