South Sudan Displacement Crisis: Nyal Port Monitoring - Panyijiar County, Unity State, South Sudan (October 2020)

CONTEXT AND METHODOLOGY

Nyal town is located in Northern Panyijiar County, Unity State, along the banks of the Sudd, one of the largest swamps in the world. Nyal is a key location for people travelling to and from Central and Southern Unity and nearby islands. Since the start of the crisis, Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) from Unity and Jonglei States, perceiving Nyal as a safe location with ample resources, have been arriving in Nyal.

Since 01 November 2016, REACH has monitored the ports of Gap, Nyal and Katieth in Nyal town on a daily basis to determine the demographics, key push and pull factors, transportation routes and vulnerabilities of the newly arrived and departing population, and provide evidence for more effective humanitarian planning.

To ensure wide coverage of Nyal’s three ports, the REACH team attempts to interview all arrivals and departures at the HH level between 7:30 am and 6:30 pm (weekdays). This factsheet is based on data on 937 departures (185 HHs), 975 arrivals (229 HHs), and 23 transits (5 HHs), collected over 22 days from 1 - 30 October 2020. Data presented here is not representative, rather indicative of movement trends for the assessed population.