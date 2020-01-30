South Sudan Displacement Crisis: Nyal Port Monitoring - Panyijiar County, Unity State, South Sudan (December 2019)

CONTEXT AND METHODOLOGY

Nyal town is located in Northern Panyijiar County, Unity State, along the banks of the Sudd, one of the largest swamps in the world. Nyal is a key location for people travelling to and from Central and Southern Unity and nearby islands. Since the start of the crisis, Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) from Unity and Jonglei States, perceiving Nyal as a safe location with ample resources, have been arriving in Nyal.

Since 01 November 2016, REACH has daily monitored the ports of Gap, Nyal and Katieth in Nyal town to determine the demographics, key push and pull factors, transportation routes and vulnerabilities of the newly arrived and departing population, and provide evidence for more effective humanitarian planning.

To ensure wide coverage of Nyal’s three ports, the REACH team attempts to interview all arrivals and departures at the household level between 7:30 am and 6:30 pm (weekdays). This factsheet is based on data on 548 departures (109 HHs), 462 arrivals (134 HHs), and 23 transits (7 HHs), collected over 17 days from 2 - 31 December 2019. Data presented here is not representative,