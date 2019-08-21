South Sudan Displacement Crisis: Nyal Port Monitoring - Panyijiar County, Unity State, South Sudan (June 2019)

Nyal town is located in Northern Panyijiar County, Unity State, along the banks of the Sudd, one of the largest swamps in the world. Nyal is a key location for people travelling to and from Central and Southern Unity and nearby islands. Since the start of the crisis, Internally Displaced People (IDPs) from Unity and Jonglei States have perceived Nyal as a safe location with ample resources.

Since 01 November 2016, REACH has daily monitored the ports of Gap, Nyal and Katieth in Nyal town to determine the demographics, key push and pull factors, transportation routes and vulnerabilities of the newly arrived and departing population, and provide evidence for more effective humanitarian planning.

To ensure wide coverage of Nyal’s three ports, the REACH team attempts to interview all arrivals and departures at the household level between 7:30 am and 6:30 pm (weekdays). This factsheet is based on data on 483 people departing (95 HHs), 348 people arriving (98 HHs), and 3 people transiting (1 HH), which was collected over 18 days from 5 to 28 June 2019. Data presented here is not representative, rather indicative of movement trends for the assessed population.