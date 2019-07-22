22 Jul 2019

South Sudan Displacement Crisis: Nyal Port Monitoring - Panyijiar County, Unity State, South Sudan (April 2019)

CONTEXT AND METHODOLOGY

Nyal town is located in Northern Panyijiar County, Unity State, along the banks of the Sudd, one of the largest swamps in the world. Since the start of the crisis, Internally Displaced People (IDPs) from Unity and Jonglei States have perceived Nyal as a safe location with ample resources. Nyal has also become a key location for people travelling to and from nearby islands.
Since 01 November 2016, REACH has daily monitored the ports of Gap, Nyal and Katieth in Nyal town to determine the demographics, key push and pull factors, transportation routes and vulnerabilities of the newly arrived and departing populations. The daily data was synthesised to provide evidence for more effective humanitarian planning.
The REACH team collected data from 7:30 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday to ensure wide coverage of Nyal’s three ports. REACH teams attempt to interview all arrivals and departures at the household level using a contextualised survey. However, the data presented here is not representative, rather indicative of movement trends for the assessed population.1 This factsheet is based on data on 566 people departing (132 HHs), 258 people arriving (96 HHs), and 6 people transiting (1 HH), which was collected over 19 days from 1 to 30 April 2019.

