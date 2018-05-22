South Sudan Displacement Crisis: Maban Road Monitoring - Doro Camp, Maban County, Upper Nile State, South Sudan (March 2018)

CONTEXT AND METHODOLOGY

Maban County is located in Upper Nile State and borders the Blue Nile region in Sudan. Since 2011, insecurity in Blue Nile and South Kordofan has resulted in largescale displacement. To date, over 250,000 refugees have crossed the border into South Sudan, with 143,496 housed in the four refugee camps established near Bunj town in Maban County: Doro, Gendrassa, Kaya, and Yusif Batil.

This factsheet provides results from the REACH road monitoring exercise in Maban.

REACH monitors the road from Doro Camp to Sudan to record the arrivals and departures of Sudanese refugee households (HHs) on a daily basis. Daily data is synthesized into a monthly factsheet to provide an overview of wider movement trends, including push/pull factors and intentions.

The following findings are based on primary data collected between 1 and 29 March 2018, during which 225 departing HHs (1,385 individuals) and 320 arriving HHs (1889 individuals) were recorded. Enumerators interviewed respondents who were arriving and departing from Maban County along the road to the Sudanese border. Respondents were selected based on pre-survey questions on motives of travel to ensure that only displaced people or returnees were interviewed.

Not all entry points to Maban County were covered systematically, and some arrivals and departures reportedly took place outside of data collection hours (9:00 am - 5:00 pm on weekdays). Moreover, movement from camps other than Doro is largely unrecorded since residents often favour alternative routes to Sudan for security reasons. For more details, see below. As such, the data presented in this factsheet is not representative, rather indicative of movement trends for the assessed population.