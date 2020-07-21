South Sudan Displacement Crisis: Kapoeta Road Monitoring - Kapoeta, Eastern Equatoria State (May 2020)

CONTEXT AND METHODOLOGY

Kapoeta town is located in Kapoeta South County, Eastern Equatoria State, near South Sudan’s border with Kenya. Since the beginning of the crisis in South Sudan in December 2013, Kapoeta town has been a gateway through which many internally displaced persons (IDPs) have passed on their way to refugee camps in Kenya.

This factsheet provides results from the REACH road monitoring exercise in Kapoeta town. REACH monitors two bus/car parks where travellers are travelling to and from Torit/Juba and Narus/Kakuma, in order to record the arrivals and departures of households (HHs) on a daily basis.1 The following findings are based on primary data collected over 25 days between 5 and 29 May 2020. In May, 42 of surveyed HHs (112 individuals) were departures from Kapoeta town, 5 HHs (9 individuals) were arrivals to Kapoeta town and 6 HHs (21 individuals) were transit.2 None of the arrivals or departures were cross-border movements, likely due to COVID-19 related movement restrictions including the closure of national borders. Therefore, while the PRM findings usually pertain to cross-border movements, this current round only presents data from internal movements arriving in or departing from Kapoeta town.3 Not all entry points to Kapoeta town were covered systematically, and some arrivals and departures reportedly took place outside of data collection hours (8:00 am - 18:00 pm). As a result, data presented in this factsheet does not capture all population movements and, as such, findings are not representative but rather indicative only of broader population movement trends for the assessed population.