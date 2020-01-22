South Sudan Displacement Crisis - Food Security and Livelihoods (FSL), Assessment of Jonglei State in South Sudan, December 2019

Overview

Based on the most recent IPC analysis in August 2019, it was determined that 6.35 million people (54% of the total population) faced IPC Phase 3 ‘Crisis’ levels of acute food insecurity or worse, of whom 10,000 were in Catastrophe (IPC phase 5) and 1.7 million were in Emergency (IPC phase 4). The level of acute food insecurity is the same as was reported in January 2019 and a slight decrease from September 2018 when 61% of the population was facing IPC Phase 3 or worse.1 With the aim of facilitating a better understanding of the food security and livelihoods situation in South Sudan and to inform the IPC January 2020 update, REACH has developed food security and livelihood (FSL) factsheets of counties where settlements have been assessed using the Area of Knowledge (AoK) methodology.

REACH employs its Area of Knowledge (AoK) methodology to collect relevant information in hardto-reach areas to inform humanitarian planning and interventions outside formal settlement sites. Using AoK methodology, REACH remotely monitors needs and access to services in the Greater Upper Nile, Greater Equatoria and Greater Bahr el Ghazal regions. AoK data is collected monthly and through multi-sector interviews with the following typology of Key Informants (KIs):

• KIs who are newly arrived internally displaced persons (IDPs) who have left a hard-to-reach settlement in the last month

• KIs who have had contact with someone living or have been in a hard-to-reach settlement in the last month (traders, migrants, family members, etc.)

• KIs who are remaining in hard-to-reach settlements, contacted through phone

Selected KIs are purposively sampled and have knowledge from within the last month about a specific settlement in South Sudan, with data collected at the settlement level. About half of settlements assessed have more than one KI reporting on the settlement. In these cases, data presented at the settlement level is the modal (most frequent) response for KIs reporting on that settlement.

All percentages presented in this factsheet, unless otherwise specified, represent the proportion of settlements assessed with that specific response. The findings presented in this factsheet are indicative of the broad food security and livelihood trends in assessed settlements in December 2019, and are not statistically generalisable.

Assessment Coverage

47 key Informants interviewed

36 of 189 settlements (19%) assessed