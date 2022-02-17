South Sudan Displacement Crisis: Cross-Border Population Movement Factsheet - Renk Port and Road Monitoring Renk County, Upper Nile State, South Sudan (December 2021)

CONTEXT AND METHODOLOGY

Renk Town is located in Renk County, Upper Nile State, near South Sudan’s border with Sudan. Since independence in 2011, Renk has been a major destination and transit point to other parts of Upper Nile State for arrivals from Sudan.

REACH monitors three transit sites in Renk Town, two road points (Sukjima and Zero bus stations) and one port (Renk Port), to record exiting and entering households (HHs) coming to, from or through the town on a daily basis. Data is collected at the HH level on HH demographics, vulnerabilities, transportation routes, key push/pull factors, and intentions on a daily basis, after which it is summarised into a monthly factsheet to provide humanitarian actors with an overview of cross-border movement trends.

While enumerators aim to interview as many HHs as possible, it is often impossible to interview all HHs during high traffic hours. Moreover, this exercise does not capture population movements at informal border sites or movement outside of data collection hours (7:30 a.m - 1:30 p.m). Additionally, data collection is not conducted directly at the border entry point and some populations reportedly do not continue to Renk Town. As a result, data presented in this factsheet does not capture all population movements and as such findings are not representative but rather indicative only of broader population movement trends for the assessed population.1 This factsheet is based on primary data collected from 1-31 December 2021.