South Sudan Displacement Crisis: Cross-Border Population Movement Factsheet - Renk Port and Road Monitoring Renk County, Upper Nile State, South Sudan (June 2020)

CONTEXT AND METHODOLOGY

Renk Town is located in Renk County, Upper Nile State, near South Sudan’s border with Sudan. Since independence in 2011, Renk has been a major destination and transit point to other parts of Upper Nile State for arrivals from Sudan. REACH monitors three transit sites in Renk Town, two road points (Sukjima and Zero bus stations) and one port (Renk Port), to record exiting and entering (HHs) coming to, from or through the town on a daily basis. Data is collected at HH level on HH demographics and vulnerabilities, transportation routes, key push/pull factors and intentions. Data collected daily is then summarised into a monthly factsheet to provide humanitarian actors with an overview of cross- border movement trends.