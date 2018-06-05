South Sudan Displacement Crisis: Akobo Port Monitoring - Akobo County, Jonglei State, South Sudan (April 2018)

CONTEXT

Akobo town is located in the eastern side of Akobo County, Jonglei State, close to the land and river border crossings with Ethiopia. Akobo is a key point of trade and transit between South Sudan and Ethiopia.

Since the beginning of the crisis in 2013, this route has been used by South Sudanese heading to or coming back from refugee camps in Ethiopia. In two locations, Tirgol Port and Market Port, REACH has recorded arrivals and departures of South Sudanese on a daily basis since May 2015. In order to provide an indication of wider trends, data is collected on the volume of movement, as well as the motivations and intentions of those travelling. Due to insecurity and other issues, data is not always collected on a daily basis. To correct for this inconsistency, data presented for general movement trends across months represents an average based on the number of days of data collection each month. Please note that the data presented here is indicative, not representative.

The following findings are based on primary data collected between 4 and 6 April and 12 and 22 April 2018, with data collection suspended from 1 to 3 April, 7 to 11 April, and from 22 to 30 April due to insecurity. REACH teams interview arrivals and departures at the household (HH) level. During April, REACH interviewed 43 HHs who were arriving in and 60 HHs who were departing from Akobo town. These HHs interviewed were selected amongst those arriving to or leaving from Akobo town by boat.