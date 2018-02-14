South Sudan Displacement Crisis: Akobo Port Monitoring - Akobo County, Jonglei State, South Sudan (January 2018)

Context

Akobo town is located in the eastern side of Akobo County, Jonglei State, close to the land and river border crossings with Ethiopia. Akobo is a key point of trade and transit between South Sudan and Ethiopia.

Since the beginning of the crisis, this route has been used by South Sudanese heading to or coming back from refugee camps in Ethiopia. In two locations, Tirgol Port and Market Port, REACH staff has recorded arrivals and departures of South Sudanese on a daily basis since May 2015. In order to provide an indication of wider trends, data is collected on the volume of movement, as well as the motivations and intentions of those travelling.

The following findings are based on primary data collected between 2 and and 31 January 2018. REACH teams interview arrivals and departures at the household (HH) level using a contextualized survey. During December, REACH interviewed 104 HHs who were arriving in and 169 HHs who were departing from Akobo town. These HHs interviewed were selected amongst those arriving to or leaving from Akobo town by boat.