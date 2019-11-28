28 Nov 2019

South Sudan Displacement Crisis - Accountability to Affected Populations, Assessment of Hard-to-Reach Areas in South Sudan, August 2019

Report
from REACH Initiative
Published on 31 Aug 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (2.06 MB)

Overview

The continuation of conflict since December 2013 has created a complex humanitarian crisis in the country, restricting humanitarian access and hindering the flow of information required by aid partners to deliver humanitarian assistance to populations in need. To address information gaps facing the humanitarian response in South Sudan, REACH employs its Area of Knowledge (AoK) methodology to collect relevant information in hardto-reach areas to inform humanitarian planning and interventions outside formal settlement sites.

Using the AoK methodology, REACH remotely monitors needs and access to services in the Greater Upper Nile, Greater Equatoria and Greater Bahr el Ghazal regions. AoK data is collected monthly through multi-sector interviews with Key Informants (KIs). KIs are people who are newly arrived internally displaced persons (IDPs) that have left a hard-to-reach settlement in the past month; people who have had contact with someone living in a hard-to-reach settlement or having been there themselves in the last month (e.g. traders, migrants, family members); or people who were still present in their settlement and could be interviewed by phone.

Selected KIs are purposively sampled and have knowledge from the last month about a specific settlement in South Sudan, with data collected at the settlement level. In these cases, data is aggregated at the settlement level according to a weighting mechanism, which can be found in the AoK Terms of Reference (ToRs). All percentages presented in this factsheet, unless otherwise specified, represent the proportion of settlements assessed with that specific response. The findings are indicative of the broad community perceptions in assessed settlements in August 2019, and are not statistically generalizable.

Accountability to Affected Populations (AAP)

In order to capture the perceptions of humanitarian assistance held by affected populations in South Sudan, REACH incorporated indicators associated with AAP into the AoK survey during the month of August. The indicators gather community perceptions related to awareness, relevance and fairness of humanitarian interventions, as well as respect of affected populations.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian Transparency: Information-sharing during protracted emergencies

As an outcome of the 2016 World Humanitarian Summit, the Grand Bargain aims at improving the efficiency of humanitarian action.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.