South Sudan Displacement Crisis - Accountability to Affected Populations, Assessment of Hard-to-Reach Areas in South Sudan, August 2019

Overview

The continuation of conflict since December 2013 has created a complex humanitarian crisis in the country, restricting humanitarian access and hindering the flow of information required by aid partners to deliver humanitarian assistance to populations in need. To address information gaps facing the humanitarian response in South Sudan, REACH employs its Area of Knowledge (AoK) methodology to collect relevant information in hardto-reach areas to inform humanitarian planning and interventions outside formal settlement sites.

Using the AoK methodology, REACH remotely monitors needs and access to services in the Greater Upper Nile, Greater Equatoria and Greater Bahr el Ghazal regions. AoK data is collected monthly through multi-sector interviews with Key Informants (KIs). KIs are people who are newly arrived internally displaced persons (IDPs) that have left a hard-to-reach settlement in the past month; people who have had contact with someone living in a hard-to-reach settlement or having been there themselves in the last month (e.g. traders, migrants, family members); or people who were still present in their settlement and could be interviewed by phone.

Selected KIs are purposively sampled and have knowledge from the last month about a specific settlement in South Sudan, with data collected at the settlement level. In these cases, data is aggregated at the settlement level according to a weighting mechanism, which can be found in the AoK Terms of Reference (ToRs). All percentages presented in this factsheet, unless otherwise specified, represent the proportion of settlements assessed with that specific response. The findings are indicative of the broad community perceptions in assessed settlements in August 2019, and are not statistically generalizable.

Accountability to Affected Populations (AAP)

In order to capture the perceptions of humanitarian assistance held by affected populations in South Sudan, REACH incorporated indicators associated with AAP into the AoK survey during the month of August. The indicators gather community perceptions related to awareness, relevance and fairness of humanitarian interventions, as well as respect of affected populations.