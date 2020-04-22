South Sudan
South Sudan: Dire food security situation could worsen with COVID-19
The already dire food security situation in South Sudan could worsen with the adverse economic impacts of COVID-19, including a slowdown in the importation of basic commodities.
Markets are under significant stress, as evidenced in sharp price increases. The price of a 50 kg bag of maize grain, for example, increased by 36 per cent in March.
