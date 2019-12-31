31 Dec 2019

South Sudan, Daily Labor Wage Rate (January 2020)

Infographic
from International Organization for Migration, CCCM Cluster
Published on 31 Dec 2019 View Original
Following consultations with the Inter Cluster Working Group (ICWG), Humanitarian Country Team (HCT), and all agencies, please find below the daily labor wages of 4.25, 5.6, 7.1 USD converted to SSP as per the UN exchange rate of 159.973 SSP per USD for the month of January 2020.

CCCM Cluster continues to communicate the rate per month on the first day of every month to ensure a smooth implementation and consistency across the PoC sites. CCCM Cluster therefore encourages all service providers and camp managers to communicate this information to the community to ensure transparency and accountability to the affected population. Below list is the various types of work, which is being recognized by cluster partners under each categories.

International Organization for Migration:
