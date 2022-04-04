South Sudan, Daily Labor Wage Rate (April 2022)

Following consultations among stakeholders, the Inter-Cluster Coordination Group (ICCG), Humanitarian Country Team (HCT), and humanitarian agencies recommended and endorsed below labor rates for different categories of casual workers inside IDP Camps / protection of civilian sites (PoCs). The official UN exchange rate of 1 USD for the month of April 2022 is 429.442 SSP.

CCCM Cluster communicates labor rate on the first day of every month to ensure consistent application and smooth implementation across all PoCs and IDP sites. CCCM Cluster encourages all service providers and camp managers to communicate this information to the community to ensure transparency and accountability to the affected population. Below is the list of types of work under each category, which is recognized by cluster partners.