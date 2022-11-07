South Sudan Crisis Response Plan 2022

IOM VISION

IOM, in partnership with key stakeholders and communities, will continue to support vulnerable people across South Sudan with essential life-saving assistance, whilst creating conducive environments for sustainable returns and recovery. IOM will adopt a community-driven approach to all programming, to facilitate transformative changes that address vulnerability and risks. Tackling these challenges means not only making a positive and lasting impact on the lives of South Sudanese affected by crises but also supporting the government in fulfilling the promises of the Revitalized Peace Agreement, creating a base of support for its continued efforts to address potential drivers for future crises.