South Sudan - Crisis Fact Sheet #9, Fiscal Year (FY) 2020

Increasing intercommunal violence—concentrated primarily in Jonglei State—continues to exacerbate humanitarian needs, limit humanitarian access, and endanger relief workers across South Sudan, the UN reports. Between late June and mid-July, armed attacks resulted in the deaths of three relief workers, bringing the total number of aid workers killed in South Sudan since 2013 to 122. U.S. Government (USG) and UN officials have called on the Government of the Republic of South Sudan (GoRSS) to quell the violence and provide greater protection to humanitarian workers in the country.