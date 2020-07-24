South Sudan + 2 more
South Sudan - Crisis Fact Sheet #9, Fiscal Year (FY) 2020
Attachments
HIGHLIGHTS
Relief actors continue to respond to the COVID-19 outbreak
Looting of humanitarian supplies increases in 2020
Staple food prices remain stable but elevated in early July
KEY DEVELOPMENTS
Increasing intercommunal violence—concentrated primarily in Jonglei State—continues to exacerbate humanitarian needs, limit humanitarian access, and endanger relief workers across South Sudan, the UN reports. Between late June and mid-July, armed attacks resulted in the deaths of three relief workers, bringing the total number of aid workers killed in South Sudan since 2013 to 122. U.S. Government (USG) and UN officials have called on the Government of the Republic of South Sudan (GoRSS) to quell the violence and provide greater protection to humanitarian workers in the country.
Acute food insecurity is likely to worsen in parts of South Sudan in the coming weeks, as households face rising food prices, limited food supplies, continued insecurity, movement restrictions, and reduced livelihoods opportunities at the peak of the lean season in July and September, relief actors report.