14 Aug 2019

South Sudan - Crisis Fact Sheet #9, Fiscal Year (FY) 2019

from US Agency for International Development
Published on 14 Aug 2019
HIGHLIGHTS

  • Health actors in South Sudan scale up EVD preparedness efforts near DRC and Uganda borders

  • Escalated insecurity hinders humanitarian access in Central Equatoria

  • FEWS NET projects Crisis and Emergency levels of acute food insecurity will persist through January

KEY DEVELOPMENTS

  • Health actors are scaling up Ebola virus disease (EVD) preparedness activities in areas of South Sudan located near the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Uganda amid ongoing concerns of possible cross-border EVD transmission, the Government of the Republic of South Sudan (GoRSS) Ministry of Health (MoH) reports. However, relief organizations report that persistent shortages of health supplies and humanitarian access impediments continue to complicate disease prevention and preparedness efforts. As of August 14, health actors had not confirmed any EVD cases in South Sudan.

  • Insecurity continues to disrupt humanitarian activities across South Sudan. In Central Equatoria State, several incidents of violence have adversely affected EVD preparedness activities in recent weeks, relief actors report.

  • Since June, heavy seasonal rains have triggered flooding in Jonglei State, prompting local authorities to request humanitarian assistance for affected populations. In response, USAID/OFDA partners are providing emergency health services and livestock support.

