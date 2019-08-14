South Sudan - Crisis Fact Sheet #9, Fiscal Year (FY) 2019

Health actors are scaling up Ebola virus disease (EVD) preparedness activities in areas of South Sudan located near the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Uganda amid ongoing concerns of possible cross-border EVD transmission, the Government of the Republic of South Sudan (GoRSS) Ministry of Health (MoH) reports. However, relief organizations report that persistent shortages of health supplies and humanitarian access impediments continue to complicate disease prevention and preparedness efforts. As of August 14, health actors had not confirmed any EVD cases in South Sudan.