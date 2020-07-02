South Sudan + 2 more
South Sudan - Crisis Fact Sheet #8, Fiscal Year (FY) 2020
HIGHLIGHTS
Intercommunal violence displaces 37,000 people in Jonglei
Armed group clashes displace 9,000 people in Central Equatoria
Riverine flooding adversely affects approximately 10,800 people in Bor
KEY DEVELOPMENTS
Protracted conflict and associated insecurity continue to exacerbate humanitarian needs, restrict humanitarian access, and endanger relief workers across South Sudan. Armed group clashes in Central Equatoria and Unity states and intercommunal violence in Jonglei State resulted in civilian casualties, mass displacement, the suspension of humanitarian programming, and the deaths of relief workers in recent weeks. Intercommunal violence resulted in more than 650 deaths and nearly 600 abductions throughout South Sudan between January and March, according to the UN.
Insecurity, as well as movement restrictions to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in South Sudan, continue to slow the import of humanitarian food assistance and general food commodities, resulting in elevated food prices.