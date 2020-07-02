South Sudan - Crisis Fact Sheet #8, Fiscal Year (FY) 2020

Protracted conflict and associated insecurity continue to exacerbate humanitarian needs, restrict humanitarian access, and endanger relief workers across South Sudan. Armed group clashes in Central Equatoria and Unity states and intercommunal violence in Jonglei State resulted in civilian casualties, mass displacement, the suspension of humanitarian programming, and the deaths of relief workers in recent weeks. Intercommunal violence resulted in more than 650 deaths and nearly 600 abductions throughout South Sudan between January and March, according to the UN.