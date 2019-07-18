South Sudan - Crisis Fact Sheet #8, Fiscal Year (FY) 2019

In response to the June 30 confirmation of an Ebola virus disease (EVD) case in the Democratic Republic of the Congo’s (DRC) Ariwara town, located approximately 40 miles from South Sudan, the Government of the Republic of South Sudan (GoRSS) Ministry of Health (MoH) and health actors are focusing EVD prevention activities on border entry points deemed vulnerable to disease transmission, including entry points in Central Equatoria and Eastern Equatoria states. As of July 11, health actors had not recorded any positive EVD cases in South Sudan.