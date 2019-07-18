18 Jul 2019

South Sudan - Crisis Fact Sheet #8, Fiscal Year (FY) 2019

from US Agency for International Development
Published on 18 Jul 2019
HIGHLIGHTS

  • Spontaneous South Sudanese refugee returns from Sudan continue in July

  • Bureaucratic impediments restrict humanitarian operations in Central Equatoria, Jonglei

KEY DEVELOPMENTS

  • In response to the June 30 confirmation of an Ebola virus disease (EVD) case in the Democratic Republic of the Congo’s (DRC) Ariwara town, located approximately 40 miles from South Sudan, the Government of the Republic of South Sudan (GoRSS) Ministry of Health (MoH) and health actors are focusing EVD prevention activities on border entry points deemed vulnerable to disease transmission, including entry points in Central Equatoria and Eastern Equatoria states. As of July 11, health actors had not recorded any positive EVD cases in South Sudan.

  • Relief actors continue to advocate for unimpeded humanitarian access to populations in need across South Sudan, including the removal of excessive fees on relief agencies, cessation of National Security Service (NSS) interference in emergency operations, free and untaxed movement of humanitarian food and relief commodities, and the recognition of humanitarian independence by local authorities. Continued advocacy efforts follow several instances of attempted NSS interference in relief coordination efforts in Central Equatoria and Jonglei states and other occurrences of local officials requesting additional operational fees.

