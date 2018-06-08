08 Jun 2018

South Sudan - Crisis Fact Sheet #8, Fiscal Year (FY) 2018

Report
from US Agency for International Development
preview
Download PDF (270.47 KB)

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Fighting in Unity displaces populations, worsens humanitarian needs

  • Famine risk increases in parts of Eastern Equatoria, Jonglei, Unity, and Western Bahr el Ghazal

  • USAID/FFP partner WFP reaches 2.6 million people with emergency food assistance in April

KEY DEVELOPMENTS

  • Conflict and security-related disruptions to emergency operations continue to exacerbate humanitarian needs in South Sudan. The Famine Early Warning Systems Network (FEWS NET) cautions that a prolonged absence of assistance during 2018 could result in Famine—IPC 5—levels of acute food insecurity in the worst affected areas.5

  • From May 15–16, UN Under-Secretary-General and Emergency Relief Coordinator (ERC)
    Mark Lowcock traveled to the capital city of Juba and Central Equatoria State’s Mundu and Yei towns to meet with government and opposition representatives, humanitarian organizations, and civilians affected by the humanitarian crisis. ERC Lowcock called for cessation of hostilities and accountability for crimes against aid workers.

