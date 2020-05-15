South Sudan - Crisis Fact Sheet #7, Fiscal Year (FY) 2020

The number of confirmed coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in South Sudan quadrupled in early May, as additional testing revealed significant community transmission. Despite the increase, the Government of the Republic of South Sudan (GoRSS) began relaxing COVID-19 mitigation measures on May 7. USAID partners continue adapting existing programs to incorporate COVID-19 preparedness and response activities.

Between January and March, intercommunal violence intensified across South Sudan, particularly in parts of Central Equatoria, Jonglei, Lakes, Unity, Upper Nile, and Warrap states, exacerbating humanitarian conditions, hampering humanitarian access, and prompting mass displacement, according to the UN. Recent clashes related to cattlerustling resulted in the displacement of approximately 50,000 people in Warrap in recent weeks, and fighting in Central Equatoria prompted the displacement of approximately 6,400 people in early May.