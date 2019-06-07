07 Jun 2019

South Sudan - Crisis Fact Sheet #7, Fiscal Year (FY) 2019

from US Agency for International Development
HIGHLIGHTS

  • Bureaucratic impediments restrict humanitarian operations in Upper Nile

  • Intercommunal violence affects thousands in Jonglei and Western Bahr el Ghazal

  • WFP concludes food pre-positioning before rainy season

KEY DEVELOPMENTS

  • Humanitarian health service disruptions caused by workers protesting recently reduced incentives have affected more than 3 million people across South Sudan’s Eastern Equatoria, Jonglei, Upper Nile, Warrap, and Western Equatoria states, according to the UN. In addition, health actors report that related strikes could adversely affect Ebola virus disease (EVD) preparedness activities in Eastern Equatoria and ongoing measles response efforts throughout the country.

  • Between January 1 and May 17, health actors reported more than 60 confirmed measles cases and at least seven deaths in 13 counties and three UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) protection of civilians (PoC) sites in South Sudan; the total number of reported measles cases to date in 2019 is approximately six times the number of cases reported in 2018.

  • As of May, USAID/FFP partner the UN World Food Program (WFP) had prepositioned more than 173,000 metric tons (MT) of food commodities intended for distribution during the May–September rainy season, an increase of approximately 50 percent compared to the quantity pre-positioned before the 2018 rainy season.

