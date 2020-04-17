South Sudan + 2 more
South Sudan - Crisis Fact Sheet #6, Fiscal Year (FY) 2020
HIGHLIGHTS
Health actors report first confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Sudan
GoRSS introduces COVID-19 prevention measures
Desert locusts continue to spread in South Sudan, threaten food security
KEY DEVELOPMENTS
Health actors announced the first four confirmed coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in South Sudan during the week of April 5 and had traced nearly 70 case patient contacts by April 9. Since early March, the Government of the Republic of South Sudan (GoRSS) and humanitarian organizations have introduced measures to prevent and prepare for the spread of COVID-19 in South Sudan, including the formation of a dedicated GoRSS-led task force and the development of a national COVID-19 containment strategy. Nevertheless, relief actors continue to express concern regarding significant gaps and challenges that remain for COVID-19 prevention and response efforts in the country.
Food security conditions continue to deteriorate in South Sudan, as household food stocks decline and protracted insecurity limits access to food and delays emergency food assistance delivery. Furthermore, COVID-19-related restrictions threaten to increase prices of food and basic household items, reducing household purchasing power, while a spreading desert locust infestation threatens pastureland and young crops.