South Sudan - Crisis Fact Sheet #6, Fiscal Year (FY) 2020

Health actors announced the first four confirmed coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in South Sudan during the week of April 5 and had traced nearly 70 case patient contacts by April 9. Since early March, the Government of the Republic of South Sudan (GoRSS) and humanitarian organizations have introduced measures to prevent and prepare for the spread of COVID-19 in South Sudan, including the formation of a dedicated GoRSS-led task force and the development of a national COVID-19 containment strategy. Nevertheless, relief actors continue to express concern regarding significant gaps and challenges that remain for COVID-19 prevention and response efforts in the country.