South Sudan - Crisis Fact Sheet #6, Fiscal Year (FY) 2019

HIGHLIGHTS

KEY DEVELOPMENTS

USAID partner the International Organization for Migration (IOM) screened nearly 32,000 individuals entering South Sudan from neighboring countries for Ebola virus disease (EVD) in March; however, bureaucratic impediments interrupted screening along the South Sudan–Uganda border in April. To date, health actors have not recorded EVD cases in South Sudan, although disruptions to point of entry (PoE) screenings pose increased risk of EVD spreading into South Sudan.

Insecurity and bureaucratic impediments in other areas of the country continue to pose threats to relief operations. On April 17, unknown armed actors robbed humanitarian non-governmental organization (NGO) workers traveling on a road in Eastern Equatoria State. In addition, local authorities demanded fees and permissions from humanitarian actors in two incidents in Upper Nile’s Malakal town in mid-April.