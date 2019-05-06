South Sudan - Crisis Fact Sheet #6, Fiscal Year (FY) 2019
HIGHLIGHTS
Bureaucratic impediments hinder relief operations in Upper Nile
Measles outbreaks continue in six states
Intercommunal violence causes deaths in Jonglei and disrupts aid delivery in Western Bahr el Ghazal
KEY DEVELOPMENTS
USAID partner the International Organization for Migration (IOM) screened nearly 32,000 individuals entering South Sudan from neighboring countries for Ebola virus disease (EVD) in March; however, bureaucratic impediments interrupted screening along the South Sudan–Uganda border in April. To date, health actors have not recorded EVD cases in South Sudan, although disruptions to point of entry (PoE) screenings pose increased risk of EVD spreading into South Sudan.
Insecurity and bureaucratic impediments in other areas of the country continue to pose threats to relief operations. On April 17, unknown armed actors robbed humanitarian non-governmental organization (NGO) workers traveling on a road in Eastern Equatoria State. In addition, local authorities demanded fees and permissions from humanitarian actors in two incidents in Upper Nile’s Malakal town in mid-April.
Humanitarian access in and around Central Equatoria State’s Yei town is improving after months of insecurity and resultant disruptions to transportation and relief operations in the town and surrounding areas. As a result, humanitarian organizations provided emergency assistance to nearly 5,400 individuals in and around the town in mid-April.