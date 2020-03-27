South Sudan - Crisis Fact Sheet #5, Fiscal Year (FY) 2020

The Parties to the 2018 Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan (R-ARCSS) began the process of forming a unity government in South Sudan’s capital city of Juba on February 22 and 23. Relief actors lauded the event as a positive development, but stressed the severity of the ongoing humanitarian crisis in South Sudan and the need to address key drivers of the protracted conflict. An estimated 7.5 million people—approximately 64 percent of South Sudan’s population—are currently in need of humanitarian assistance, according to the UN.