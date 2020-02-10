South Sudan - Crisis Fact Sheet #4, Fiscal Year (FY) 2020

Humanitarian non-governmental organizations (NGOs), including USAID partners, face increasing bureaucratic impediments—primarily hiring interference and arbitrary taxation—to relief efforts across South Sudan from both state and non-state actors, delaying assistance delivery to populations in need, relief actors report. NGOs and UN agencies continue to advocate unimpeded access for aid operations and emphasize relief organizations’ right to halt humanitarian programming due to harassment and unsafe operating conditions.

Desert locust infestations in neighboring Kenya could cross into southeastern South Sudan in February, threatening pasture lands and food security conditions in the country, the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) warns. Moreover, current breeding conditions could lead to an exponential increase in locusts in East Africa through June, and shifting winds may drive locusts further north across South Sudan during this period. FAO and the Government of the Republic of South Sudan (GoRSS) are implementing monitoring and surveillance efforts along the South Sudan–Kenya border.